ANGOLA — Eugene O. Hanson, 97, formerly of Snow Lake, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Eugene was born on July 29, 1923, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Oscar and Geneva (Friday) Hanson, owners of Hanson Hardware Co. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They preceded him in death.
He was an Army Air Corps veteran who served his country in World War II.
Prior to his graduation from college, he was married to Laurabelle Irvine, also from Sioux Falls, and she preceded him in death in 2008.
He graduated from South Dakota State College with a BS Degree in Electrical Engineering.
He worked for Tri-State Electric Co., in Sioux Falls for 3½ years, before joining Radio Corporation of America’s Television picture tube plant in Marion, Indiana. He retired from RCA’s picture tube headquarters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in February 1983.
His main interests were woodworking, hunting, fishing and golf.
Surviving is one son, David (Terry) Hanson, of Peachtree City, Georgia; and one daughter, Pamela Winchell, of Angola; three grandchildren, Keith (Leslie) Winchell, Kurt Winchell and Kerrie Winchell (Ben) Milburn; and two great-grandsons, Silas and Xander Milburn; and one brother, Robert (Maridale) Hanson, of Algonquin, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Laurabelle; and one brother, Dr. William Hanson.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with funeral services at 1 p.m., at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with Father Dave Carkenord officiating.
Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.
Military honors will be conducted by Angola American Legion Post#31 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
According to current restrictions of the pandemic, face mask and social distancing are required.
Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers in memory of Eugene Hanson, to be given to Alzheimer's Assoc. 50 E. 91st. Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN. 46209-4830.
To leave condolences to the family please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.