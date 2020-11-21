ROME CITY — Warner James “Jimmy” Lindley III, 54, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1966, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Warner James “Jim” Lindley, II, and Sandra “Sandie” (Bixby) Lindley.
On May 24, 2008, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, he married Michelle (Ewald) Workman.
Mr. Lindley worked as a heavy equipment operator for All Pro Shearing in Indianapolis for many years.
Family was of utmost importance to Jimmy. He dearly loved spending time with friends and family, especially on Adams Lake. Jimmy enjoyed fishing, hunting, grilling, and being outdoors.
Surviving are his wife, Michelle Lindley, of Rome City; three daughters, Kaylah (Nicole Koskie) Workman, of Garrett, Danielle (Andy) Fenstermacher, of Fort Wayne and Jessica (Brandon) Stebing, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Peyton Workman and Lincoln Stebing and one more on the way; his father, Jim Lindley, of Adams Lake; four sisters, Kathy Jones, of Kingman, Arizona, Dianne Wineland, of Avilla, Nancy (Douglas) Haywood, of LaOtto and Kelly (Michael) Dodson, of Avilla; a brother, Kenneth Lindley, of Adams Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandie Mitchell; and a nephew, Kenneth Lindley, II.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
There will be a time of remembrance at 7 p.m.
Per the Governor, face masks are required.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.