HUDSON — James E. Carroll, age 87, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
James was born June 23, 1935, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Manford Bailey and Hilda (Bauer) Carroll, and they preceded him in death.
He married Sharron Andrews on June 23, 1956, in Garrett, Indiana.
He was an assembler at Navistar for 42 years, retiring in 1997.
He was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church
Jim is survived by his wife, Sharron Carroll, of Hudson, Indiana; daughter, Jami Bowman, of Hudson, Indiana; son, Michael Carroll, of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois Hissong, of Corunna, Indiana.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Manford and Hilda Carroll; and brothers, Robert Carroll and Everett Carroll.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are to Helmer United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Pastor Donna Holcomb, 7530 S. S.R. 327, Hudson, IN 46747.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
