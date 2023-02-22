FREMONT — Virginia Marie “Ginny” Michael McBride, age 92, of Fremont, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
She was born on July 9, 1930, in Lenawee County, Michigan, to James Verner and Uvah Marie (Plate) Foster. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Fremont High School in 1949.
She married Willard E. “Bud” Michael on Sept. 8, 1949, in Angola. He preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 1979. She later married John C. McBride on Feb. 14, 1992 in Fremont, and he preceded her in death on Nov.11, 2014.
She started her career working for Fremont School in the office. She later worked for the First National Bank of Fremont in the accounting office. She later returned to Fremont Community Schools and retired as treasurer from the superintendent’s office.
She was a member of the Fremont United Methodist Church, and Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257 Auxiliary. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing golf and bowling. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and following Fremont Basketball. She was also fun loving, and always enjoyed a good story and having a good time.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Jeff) Hastings of Clear Lake, Jan (Tina Boitet) Emerick of Fremont, and Stanley (Kim) Michael of Angola; stepchildren, Marilyn (Richard) Rader of Indianapolis, Wendy (Dennis) Zent, Michael (Nancy) McBride, and Kim (Mark) Lazzer, all of Angola; grandchildren, Taylor Hastings, Joel (Clare) Emerick, Curtis (Lyndsey) Emerick, Claire (Lance) Lorntz, and Clinton (Angela) Michael, 8 stepgrandchildren; great-grandchildren, Ella Emerick, Eamonn Emerick, Carsten Emerick, Riyan Jackson, Antalya Jackson, Grahm Lorntz, Kameryn Michael, Coy Michael, Silas Michael, and Grady Michael; and 18 stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Spencer Emerick on Feb. 19, 2010; a sister, Patricia Evelsizer; and brothers, William Foster, Charles Foster, and J. Bruce Foster.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Fremont United Methodist Church. Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Fremont United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 653, Fremont, IN 46737 or the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.