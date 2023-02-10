Melanie Pollard
Melanie D. Pollard, 74, of Angola, Indiana, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Funeral services are will be held at noon, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Chad Pollard.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
