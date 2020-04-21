Fannie L. Yoder, 66, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 7 a.m., on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Hope Springs Manor, Goshen, Indiana.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 1:36 am
