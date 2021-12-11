FORT WAYNE — Harold “Butch” Eugene Cramer, 89, of rural Fort Wayne, Indiana, succumbed to COVID-19, passing away at 10:05 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted on Nov. 26, 2021.
Born on Jan. 31, 1932, in Noble County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Ernest Edgar and Nora Mae (Richards) Cramer. He spent his formative years in Larwill, where he attended Larwill High School.
On Dec. 9, 1994, he was united in marriage to Amy (Chenoweth) Krill. They have always made their home in Fort Wayne.
Harold was a career-long truck driver. After retiring from driving, he pursued his passion of working on automobiles for others. He was also the owner-operator of the Happy Valley Skating Rink since 1994.
He was a member of the Eagles and Community of Hope Church, Columbia City.
He liked to collect and work on Ford cars throughout his life, and he was usually found tinkering in the garage. During the warmer months, he enjoyed fishing at the area lakes and during inclement weather — watching old Westerns.
He is survived by his loving wife, Amy; daughters, Jackie (Walter) Brown and Lisa Brown, both of Fort Wayne; sons, Harold Cramer Jr., and Ernie Cramer, both of Alabama; stepdaughter, Sherry (Dale) Stidams; stepson, Ronald Sheets, both of South Whitley; stepdaughter, Tammy (Robert) Furnas, of Columbia City; step-daughter, Shannon (Mark) Ebbinghouse, of South Whitley; sister, Dorothy (Dave) Benton; brothers, Bob and Louis Cramer; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Thorn Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
