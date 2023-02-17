ANGOLA — Kenneth “Kenny” Wayne Nagel Jr., 82, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
He was born on May 2, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Kenneth Wayne and Pauline Margaret (Maszukiewicz) Nagel Sr.
Kenny owned N and N Barbershop, Coldwell Banker Real Estate and most recently House of Glass.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge. Kenny enjoyed fishing, hunting, tennis and golf. Nine months out of the year, Kenny, was a “snow bird” in Fort Myers, Florida.
Kenny is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Platt, of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Andy (Lisa Mignerey) and Cory Platt; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Savannah, Serenity and Husdon; significant other, Phyllis Hufnagle and her daughter, Sherri Hufnagle.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen D. Nagel; and sisters, Mary Gatchell and Margaret Nagel.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
Visitation will also be on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Circle Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
