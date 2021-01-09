TOPEKA — Conley Owens Jr., age 88, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 9:40 a.m.
He was born on April 6, 1932, the son of Conley and Villa (Shores) Owens Sr., in Newhall, West Virginia.
On Feb. 20, 1965, he married Betty Jean Stanley in Lebanon, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Owens, of Topeka, Indiana; a son, Lawrence “Larry” (Sheila) Owens, of Topeka, Indiana; a daughter, Connie (Danny) Hunter, of Kimmell, Indiana; four grandchildren, Corra, Ariel, Jessa and Gaige; a sister, Betty Buchanan, of Tazwell, Virginia; and two special nieces, Bonnie and Susan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sam, Frank, Lynn, Laura, Dorothy, and Ruth; and a stillborn granddaughter, Kendra Owens.
Conley served his country in the United States Army and was part of “The Old Guard” at Arlington National Cemetery.
He worked at Monsanto for many years and retired from Silgan Plastics in 1990.
Conley was a truly humble servant and a very selfless individual. He was always looking for ways to serve The Lord by serving others. Conley was quite the comedian and enjoyed making people laugh. He enjoyed working with his hands, accomplishing projects, trading cars and watching Westerns.
Conley currently attended Shiloh Baptist Church and was a member of Trinity Assembly of God in Ligonier for more than 29 years.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Jan.11, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana, where military honors will be rendered.
Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuenralhome.com.
