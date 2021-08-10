LAOTTO — John Edward Daniel I, 66, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Monroeville, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Harold and Patricia (Krueger) Daniel.
John graduated from Woodland High School in 1973.
Following apprentice school at General Electric, John was employed as a machinist, retiring from Advanced Machine and Tool on Dec. 31, 2020, after 44 years of work.
John enjoyed riding motorcycles. Throughout his life, he owned Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki, among others. Pleasure boating and fishing were among his favorite pastimes. Spending time on the water was very enjoyable to John. When not on the water, John also enjoyed trapping, hunting and gun collecting. John always was up for going out to eat with his many friends and family.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Daniel, of Wolcottville, Indiana; two sons, John E. (Sacha) Daniel II, of Albion, Indiana, and Josh (Angela) Daniel, of Monroeville, Indiana; daughter, Brittany (Zach Spieth) Daniel, of LaOtto, Indiana; former wife, Karla Daniel, of Monroeville, Indiana; two sisters, Cindy Daniel, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Cathy (Stu) Voirol, of Harlan, Indiana; and seven grandchildren, Natalie Daniel, Molly Daniel, Sophia Daniel, Christian Avery, Blake Konger, Lillie Spieth and Naidean Spieth.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Daniel; and a brother, Jeff Daniel.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home – Jacobs Chapel, 111 S. Water St., Monroeville, Indiana, with Pastor Jeremy Helmuth officiating.
Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.
Friends and family will be received one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be given to Heartland Hospice.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home – Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, Indiana.
For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.
