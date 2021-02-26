ANGOLA — Marilyn Pearl Izard Weber, 95, passed away peacefully at her home, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 12, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to J. Murray and Hortense (Hyde) Izard.
She graduated from the University of Illinois with honors, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Bacteriology.
Marilyn married Alan E. Weber on April 28, 1945.
Marilyn’s love for her family and husband was always the most important part of her life. She is grateful to God and his Son, Jesus, for the many blessings given to her and her large family.
Surviving are her five sons, Scott (Jackie) Weber, of Angola, Indiana, Stephen (Janice) Weber, of Pomeroy, Ohio, Gary (Jessica) Weber, of Centreville, Maryland, Daniel (Cheryl) Weber, of Lexington, Kentucky, and John Weber, of Lakeland, Florida. Also surviving are her 18 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan E. Weber; and her sister, Darlene Simpson.
Marilyn will be cremated and buried with her husband, Alan, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana. A sprinkle of soil from the garden of her grandmother, Frances Belle Murray’s home near the borders of Scotland, will be added to the grave.
You may sign the guestbook at www.weichtfh.com.
Arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
