Robert Raeke
GRABILL — Robert T. Raeke, 88, died on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Kingston at Dupont in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1933, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Robert T. and Mildred T. (Joekel) Raeke. They preceded him in death.
He married Bonnie Lue Furnish on Nov. 1, 1952, at United Methodist Parsonage in Spencerville, Indiana.
She preceded him in death on May 14, 2011.
Surviving are his son, Wayne E. (Jan) Raeke, of Grabill, Indiana; grandchildren, Daniel L. (Jackie) Raeke, of Lafayette, Indiana, Wayne E. (Christie) Raeke II, of Medina, Ohio, Robert G. (Stephanie) Raeke, of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Brody, Dylan, Dawson, Jayd, Cady, Lennon and Charlotte.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Segal and Catherine Lathe.
Bob worked at Wayne Co-op Milk Producers for 16 ½ years and as a machinist and at Zollner Pistons for 27 ½ years.
He was a member of the Leo American Legion Post 409, New Haven VFW, Zollner retirees and The Navy Club in New Haven, Indiana.
He was a Korean Army veteran.
Calling will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Spencerville United Methodist Church, 5681 Church St., Spencerville.
Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior.
Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Spencerville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 100 Spencerville, IN 46788.
