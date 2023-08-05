COLUMBIA CITY — Milton E. McCombs, 95, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning, July 30, 2023, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living in Columbia City.
Born on April 12, 1928 in Huntington County, he was the son of Dale and Elvira (Vergon) McCombs.
He graduated from Fort Wayne's Central High School and served in the U.S. Navy.
On June 13, 1953, he married Ann A. Guldice.
Milton retired from General Electric and had been a member of the only church in Goblesville, Indiana (Faith Chapel).
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann McCombs, on Aug. 26, 2009; daughter, Susan L. Duddy, on March 26, 2022; and son, Michael D. McCombs, on Aug. 29, 2022.
Milton and Ann's urns will be placed to rest together at Beech Grove Cemetery in Goblesville, by their son, Michael.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Milton's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.