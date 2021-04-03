KENDALLVILLE — Dylan Bradley Stevens, 28, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home following a long battle with cystic fibrosis and diabetes.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1993, to Bradley and Nicole (Koenig) Stevens.
Dylan was an avid gamer and especially loved playing World of Warcraft.
He was a very caring and giving person who was always helping others. His family and friends were always a very important part of his life. He will be missed by those who knew him!
Survivors include his parents, Brad and Nicole Stevens, of Albion; brother, Brandon Stevens, of Kendallville; paternal grandmother, Barbara Asher-Stevens; and maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Gloria Koenig.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jack Stevens.
A gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate Dylan's life on Tuesday. April 6, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Contributions in Dylan's memory may be directed to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
