AUBURN — William Herman “Bill” Kurtz, 80, of Auburn and formerly of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home in Auburn.
He was born on July 17, 1941, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Harold M. and Ladyne (Keller) Kurtz.
Bill was a 1959 graduate of Edon High School in Edon, Ohio.
Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Washington D.C., and France, from 1959, until his honorable discharge in 1963.
He married Denise Kay Diehl on March 18, 1961, in Blakeslee, Ohio, and she survives in Auburn.
Bill was a mail carrier for the Butler Post Office for 51 years, retiring in 2011.
He was a member of the Butler Eagles, American Legion Post 202 for 51 years, where he also served on the honor guard, NRA and Midwest Gun Traders Inc.
Bill spent numerous years coaching little league baseball and football.
He enjoyed woodworking, collecting and selling baseball cards, setting up a table at a good gun show, camping and fishing. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Chicago Bears Fan.
Also surviving are three children and their spouses, Stacey and Tim Glenn, of Spencerville, William Stanley “Stan” and Cindy Kurtz, of Lafayette and Stephanie Walker, of Auburn; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Mandy and Zach Dirks, Brandy and Jason Combs, Joshua and Jessica Wertman, Breanna Emenhiser, Brennan and Maggie Emenhiser, Alex Kurtz and Katee Kurtz; seven great-grandchildren, Harper, Fynnlee, Jaden, Braden, Everly, Michael and Georgianna; four sisters and their spouses, Carolyn and Bob Richmond, Mary Word, Elaine Lirot and Ken Houghton and Jane and Tom Lambcke; two brothers, Tom Kurtz and Steve Kurtz; brother-in-law, Fred Diehl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Christopher James Kurtz; brother, Don Kurtz; brother-in-law, William Word; two sisters-in-law, Karen Diehl and Vickie Kurtz; and a nephew, Jamie Lirot.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pastor Dale Rabineau will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the United States Army and American Legion Post 202 of Butler.
Visitation also will be from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Butler Public Library or KOA Kids Care Camps for kids with cancer.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
