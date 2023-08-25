LAGRANGE — Eugene J. Troyer, 57, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 9:35 p.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, after battling with cancer.
Gene was born on May 27, 1966, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Johnnie J. and Mary J. (Mast) Troyer.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he had worked at various RV companies over the years. He was last working for Wana RV, in Shipshewana, Indiana.
Surviving are his father and stepmother, Johnnie J. and Irene (Mullett) Troyer, of LaGrange, Indiana; his children, Cory Troyer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Cody (Barbara) Troyer, of Odon, Indiana, and Sierra (Logan) Barns, of Orland, Indiana; a stepson, Steven (Heather) Hibshman, of Elkhart, Indiana; four grandchildren, Achilles, Daxton, Carsyn and Wilder; two step-grandchildren; two brothers, Perry (Esther) Troyer, of LaGrange, Indiana, and DeWayne (Marlena) Troyer, of Brimfield, Indiana; four sisters, Katie (LaVern) Bontrager, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Esther (Alvin) Fry, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Ruth (Eugene) Knepp, of Middlebury, Indiana, and Mary Edna (Martin) Yoder, of LaGrange, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Lori (Johnnie, Jr.) Troyer, of Holton, Michigan, and Leslie (Joseph) Troyer, of Bronson, Michigan; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary J. Troyer; two brothers, Johnnie Troyer, Jr. and Joseph Troyer.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at 2 p.m., at LaGrange Missionary Church, 808 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
