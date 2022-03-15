AUBURN — Jack Dold, age 85, of Auburn, Indiana, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Dold was born on June 16, 1936, in Fort Wayne to Charles and Esby (Barnett) Dold.
He married Nancy Jo Herber in 1957. She preceded him in death on October 17, 1998.
During his working career Jack worked for Western Southern Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, as an agent for 15 years. He was then a manager at Instant Copy of Indiana, in Fort Wayne for eight years. Jack then was the plant manager of Uniform Printing in Kendallville for five years and lastly he was a project manager at Renaissance Publishing Company in Auburn for five years, before retiring in 1999.
While living on Pretty Lake, Jack was the Director of the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce. He was a member and served as the Past President of the Pretty Lake Conservation Club and he was a member and Past President of the Indiana Wildlife Conservation Federation.
After moving to Auburn he was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
He also got heavily involved in the world of amateur radio and he enjoyed all of the connections and friends that he was able to make. He was a member of the Northeast Indiana Amateur Radio Club, a Past President and current board member of the Fort Wayne Radio Club, a member of ACARTS, a member of the Land of Lakes Radio Club in Angola and he was involved with and a net operator for the Little Red Barn net. He was a long-time admirer of the air personalities at the 50,000-watt powerhouse, "Voice of a Thousand Main Streets," WOWO in Fort Wayne. It was in remembrance and respect of his treasured experiences at the WOWO studios, that prompted the adoption of his vanity call sign, W9OWO. More than anything Jack was a family man and he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Richard “Rick” and Kandy Dold, of Columbia City, Michael and Melaine Dold, of Hamilton Lake, Timothy Dold, of Pretty Lake and John Dold, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Deanna “Dede” and Andrew LaRowe, of Auburn; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Rikki Dold, Cory and Erica Dold, Michelle Dold and Jeremy Billingsley, Jennifer and Jory Westerman, Sean and Brooke Dold, Abigail LaRowe, Nathaniel LaRowe and his fiancé, Maggie Perkins, and Mitchell LaRowe; 10 great-grandchildren; Lainey, Callen, Claire, Aiden, Valarie, Mariah, Amiyah, Savannah, Areyah and Daisy; his beloved dog, Mandy; and many loving nieces, nephews and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Nancy Dold; great-granddaughter, Kaleah; and daughter-in-law, Barb Dold.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., in Auburn, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Due to scheduling issues, there will be no visitation prior to the Funeral Mass and those attending are asked not to arrive prior to 12:45 p.m.
Burial will follow the Funeral Mass at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be directed to Masses through Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.