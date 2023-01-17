FREMONT — Patricia Elizabeth (Wurm) Chebowski, was born April 26, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan. She passed away, in her home, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. She was 82 years old.
She was born in Detroit to Viola and Romeo Saucier. However, her mother passed away shortly after childbirth. She was given to her aunt and uncle for adoption, and Fred and Lillian Wurm became her beloved parents.
Pat attended Denby High School in Detroit, where she cultivated her love of music and acting — even becoming a majorette in their marching band. After graduation in 1958, she attended Eastern Michigan University and eventually took a secretarial position with General Motors.
It was at GM that a young teletype courier caught her attention and started Pat and Jerry's great love story. Jerry was drafted into the Army and they decided to get married, so Pat could go with him. They were married on Dec 1, 1962, at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, in Detroit, Michigan.
Pat and Jerry had three children and ended up moving to Fremont, Indiana, in 1975, to follow Jerry's employment. It was then that Pat got involved with Sweet Adelines, in Coldwater, Michigan, and helped start a chapter in Steuben County. She also joined the Steuben Community Theater, to perform in numerous plays — and later took on the role of director for many successful productions. Pat served as choir director for St. Anthony Catholic Church in Angola, until transferring over to St. Paul Catholic Chapel in Clear Lake, Indiana, and was not only the choir director for 25 years, but was a founding member of St. Paul Boosters, as well as St. Paul Women's Group.
She held several different jobs, during this time, billing clerk for Cameron Hospital, receptionist/billing for Dr. Crisman and then Dr. Whang. She was also a secretary, for a local lawyer and did various volunteer work around the Steuben County area.
In 2005, Pat was awarded the "Mayor's Arts & Humanities Award", for her "substantial and long-term contributions to the cultural life of the Angola area".
Her greatest love of all was her family. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Chebowski, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Karen Williams, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, James (Michelle) Chebowski, of Angola, Indiana, and Thomas Chebowski, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Courtney (Tyler) Rogge, Chelsea (Austin) Shriver, Olivia (Grant) Piper, and Jacob Chebowski; brother-in-law, Donald Chebowski; sister-in-law, Patricia Chebowski; three great-grandchildren; and multiple new great-grand babies are expected later this year.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lillian Wurm; sisters, Ilene Formella and Joan Jones; brothers-in-law, Robert Formella, Joseph Barzotti, and Donald Jones; and a sister-in-law, Joan Barzotti.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Chapel, 8780 E. C.R. 700N, Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, with a luncheon afterward at the chapel.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary at 6:45 p.m., at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Ste 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, or St. Paul Catholic Chapel, C/O 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.