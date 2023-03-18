COLUMBIA CITY — Duane Ludean Heller, 89, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 7:40 p.m., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Heritage Pointe in Huntington.
Born on Aug. 5, 1933, in Oxford, Nebraska, he was a son of the late Walter C.F. Heller and Alice (Maaske) Heller. Growing up in Nebraska, the family moved to Ashley, Indiana, where he graduated from Ashley High School in 1951. He continued his education at ITT Technical Institute and Electronics School at the U.S. Naval Station, Treasure Island.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 10, 1952, and served aboard the USS Prince during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on July 5, 1956.
On Aug. 20, 1956, he married Rita Diane King. After his discharge from the Navy, they made their home in Noble County, Indiana, for 25 years, moving to Auburn, Indiana, where they lived for 15 years. In 2021, the couple moved to Columbia City.
He began his work career with ITT in Fort Wayne as an Electronics Technician Engineer. In 1965, he joined Noble County REMC and became a manager. In 1975, he joined his brother in Heller Well Drilling. In 1985, he went to work for Dexter Axle as a plant engineer, retiring in 1995.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Rita; daughters, Terri Cripe, of North Liberty, Susan Beaman and Jeanne Heller, both of Columbia City; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy Heller, of Fort Wayne and Neta Heller, of Crystal River, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Donald Heller.
Duane’s desire was to have no services. A private family burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery near Corunna at a later date.
Memorials in Duane’s honor are to the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
