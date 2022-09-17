AUBURN — Ruby Tuttle, 93, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 29, 1929, in St. Joe, Indiana, to Charles and Effie Collins.
She attended school in St. Joe and resided there until 1948, when she married Calvin Easterday. Calvin passed away in 1974.
In 1976, she married John Tuttle. John passed away in 2007.
Ruby was a 60-year member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn.
She worked 18 years for Cooper Products in Auburn and then worked for 10 years at Ames Department Store in Auburn.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Everett Collins, Dale Collins and Herman Collins; two husbands, Calvin Easterday and John Tuttle; and both of her sons, Michael Easterday, in 2015, and Roger Easterday, in 2018.
Surviving are seven grandchildren, Brea (Tony) Wilson, of Fort Wayne, Trent (Debi) Easterday, of Fort Wayne, Chad (Sanna) Easterday, of Florida, Ashley (Jason) Yaeger, of Florida, Alexis (Tony) Copeland, of Florida, Robin (Candace) Easterday, of Colorado and Calvin (Katie) Easterday, of Texas; stepdaughter, Debra (Tuttle) and Mike Klink, of Auburn; four step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, with two on the way; and also many faithful friends whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 211 W. 9th St., Auburn, with the Rev. Jonathan Hunter officiating.
Private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Brea Wilson to help with expenses or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.