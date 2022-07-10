LAGRANGE — Robert J. “Bob” Becker, 76, of LaGrange, Indiana, and formerly of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1945, in Wolcottville, to Robert and Josephine (Kline) Becker.
Bob worked at GE in Fort Wayne, Grummon-Olson in Sturgis, Michigan, and was a loyal driver for the Amish for the last 10 years.
Bob was a musician and had his own band. He loved to sing and play the guitar and did so every weekend at local bars in his early years.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle (Chris) Gibson, of Roanoke and Summer (Mark) Barker, of Fort Wayne; a son, Steve Becker ,of Fort Wayne; two granddaughters, Drew McDonald and Allison Becker; and two great-grandsons, Wesley McDonald and Beckham McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Becker and Ronald Becker; and an infant sister.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 1-3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with a memorial service to be held at 3 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the funeral home for expenses.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
