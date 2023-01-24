LIGONIER — Nancy L. Gangwer, age 92, of Ligonier Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at home.
She was born on July 18, 1930, the daughter of Ralph and Lillian (Apel) Hawkins.
On Jan. 14, 1947, she married Merritt D. Gangwer in Goshen, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2018.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Patsy Pippenger, of Elkhart, Indiana; six grandchildren, Dave Schmidt, Terrel, Troy and Tracy Pippenger, Spenser Strong and his significant other, Natasha Smith, of Cromwell, Indiana, and Veronica Strong, of Ligonier, Indiana; six great-grandchildren, Wesley Strong, of Cromwell, Indiana, Jaylyn Coy and Xavia Strong, of Ligonier, Indiana, Nova Strong, Gatlin Strong and Treyton Strong, all of Ligonier; and a brother, Tom (Pat) Hawkins, of Garrett, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 71 years, Merritt D. Gangwer; a daughter, Linda Strong; and two siblings, Jimmy and Thora.
Nancy will be laid to rest with Merritt on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana, with a graveside service beginning at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Nancy’s honor may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 62 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
