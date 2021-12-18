COLUMBIA CITY — Gene Klopfenstein, 86 of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, at Parkview Whitley hospital.
Gene was born on April 3, 1935, in North Manchester, Indiana. His birth name was Jean, which is French for John, but was later changed.
He graduated from Leo High School in 1953.
In 1956, he joined the United States Air Force to serve his country. He was honorably discharged from the USAF in 1962.
After his military service, he worked for a mining company in Climax, Colorado, mining molybdenum. After leaving the mining company, he worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
In 1968 at the age of 33 years old, he married Janice Sims and decided to go back to school to finish his teaching degree. Upon completion of his bachelor’s degree, he taught at the elementary school level in Wolcottville, Indiana, for 26 years. He retired from teaching in 1997. After his retirement, he volunteered with Meals on Wheels and worked at Walmart in Columbia City in the paint department. For a brief time, Gene worked at the Indiana Auto Auction as a driver. In his spare time he helped as a teacher's aide in his wife Janice's classroom, and he hosted a weekly ping pong club with friends for several years.
Gene was a very giving and selfless person. He was involved in his boys' lives when they were younger, attending sporting events and coaching baseball. He studied the Bible to a great extent and from memory he could quote many of his favorite verses. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and loved to strike up lengthy conversations about religion, politics and sports.
Surviving Gene are his wife, Janice Klopfenstein, of Columbia City, Indiana; sons, Jeff Klopfenstein, of Columbus, Indiana, Jeremy Klopfenstein, of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Maddie Klopfenstein, Collin Klopfenstein and Violet Klopfenstein; sister, Marvel Buckley, of Sarasota, Florida, and sister Helen Nichols, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
A memorial service and luncheon will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. North St., Columbia City, Indiana.
