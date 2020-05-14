LIGONIER — Thelma Louise Jablonski, born on Dec. 21, 1939, passed in the early morning of Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Her son, Thomas McCluskey; and husband, Walter Jablonski, preceded her in death.
She leaves behind two sons, Micheal Jablonski and William Mcclusky; two daughters, Yvonne Dwyer and Laura Baldini. She also leaves behind many great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends who will miss her dearly.
At the end of her life she enjoyed adult coloring books, games on her computer, and shopping.
She was fun-loving and enjoyed the little things in life. She will live forever in our hearts and we all have another angel in heaven to watch over us.
Thelma will be laid to rest at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
