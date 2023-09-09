HUNTERTOWN — Janet A. “Jan” Johnson, 90, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1933, in Auburn, Indiana, to Frank and Wilda (Diehl) McCollough. They both have preceded her in death; as has her husband, Donald D. Johnson; and a sister, Erma L Cool, of Auburn.
Jan was the owner of Glacier Ridge Ceramics and later Studio Colors and McCloud Molds in Huntertown, Indiana. She was a very talented artist and taught local ceramic art classes for more than 30 years. Jan won many national honors while traveling and teaching seminars.
In her youth, Jan was very active in the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Auburn.
After graduating from Auburn High School in 1952, Jan went to work for the Auburn Phone Company as a switchboard operator, then on Dec. 1, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Johnson. Don was in the Army at this time, and stationed at Fort Belvoir, and later served in the 366th Engineer Aviation Battalion in Korea.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Jeffery (Deborah Kay) Johnson, of Churubusco, Teresa (Marida Hines) Johnson, of Washington Grove, Maryland, and Mike (Wendy) Johnson, of Churubusco; seven grandchildren, Nick (Christina) Johnson, Autumn (Michael) Cline, Andrew (Mindy) Johnson, Kimberly Blanchard, Joy (Nathan) Ainslie, Travis (Nicole) Johnson and Amie (Tyler) Navarro; 12 great-grandchildren, along with one on the way; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard and Carolyn McCollough, of Auburn and Lela and George Dunn, of Fort Wayne.
Services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Jonathan Hunter officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 211 W. 9th St., Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
