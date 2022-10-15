CHURUBUSCO — Nina “Ruth” Warman 96, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home.
Born on Jan. 11, 1926, in Bluffton, Indiana, she was the daughter of Howard and Maxine (Dilley) Mossburg.
Ruth spent her childhood years in Bluffton, and graduated from P.A. Allen High School with the Class of 1943.
On Feb. 3, 1945, she married Kenneth N. Warman, from Decatur. After the marriage, Ken and Ruth both worked at U.S. Rubber in Fort Wayne. They had three daughters, Constance Joan, Deborah Anne and Betsy Lou. In 1955, they moved to Round Lake, north of Columbia City.
For 25 years, she worked as a cook at Thorncreek School and retired in 1988.
After Kenny passed on Dec. 25, 1996, Ruth moved to Churubusco in 2000.
Ruth had been a member of Whitley County AARP, Eagles Auxiliary 1906 in Columbia City, Parkview Hospital Seniors Club, the Red Hat Society in Columbia City, Sweetheart Euchre Club in Churubusco, and had been active at the Woodland's Senior Activity Center, enjoying Bingo, Domino Club and many other activities the center offered. She truly enjoyed her friends and time spent there.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie (Don) Mueller, of Churubusco, Deb (Steve) Hoffman, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, and Betsy Warman, of Churubusco; four grandchildren, Doug (Tara) Tonkel, Adrian McEntee, Tracy (Adam) Springer, Lauren McEntee (Jedidiah Jones); and 10 great-grandchildren, Kobe, Makenzi, Zoie, Carson, Maddox, Javi, Sadie, Emily, Ellie and Briar.
Along with her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Margaret Mossburg.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior.
Burial will take place at St. Matthews Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
Memorial donations may be given in her memory to Humane Society of Whitley County, Parkview Whitley Home Health & Hospice or Woodlands Senior Center.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send her family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
