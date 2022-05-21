WOLCOTTVILLE — Marvin A. Bontrager, 71, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died as a result of a farming accident at 10:55 a.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on April 1, 1951, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Amos W. and Wilma (Miller) Bontrager.
On May 20, 1971, in Shipshewana, Indiana, he married Elizabeth H. Lambright, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife, are seven daughters, Sueanna (Floyd) Bontrager, of LaGrange, Erma (Daniel) Lambright, of Wolcottville, Nettie (Norman) Mast, of Wolcottville, Wilma (Dean) Graber, of Shipshewana, Fannie (Calvin) Mast, of LaGrange, Ruby (Daniel) Yoder, of LaGrange and Ruth (David) Yoder, of LaGrange; seven sons, Floyd (Ruth) Bontrager, of Markesan, Wisconsin, Wilbur (Edna) Bontrager, of Markesan, Wisconsin, Mervin (Carolyn) Bontrager, of LaGrange, Samuel (LeEtta) Bontrager, of Cambria, Wisconsin, Daniel (Velda) Bontrager, of Topeka, Vernon (Leona) Bontrager, of Wolcottville and Mahlon (Kaylene) Bontrager, of Wolcottville; 80 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Etta (Harley) Schlabach, of Arthur, Illinois, Martha Sue (Norman) Hochstetler, of Charlotte, Michigan, Orpha (Levi) Eash, of Wawaka, and Wilma Mae (Paul) Lambright, of Ligonier; four brothers, Orla (Sadie) Bontrager, of Rome City, William (Barbara) Bontrager, of Topeka, Wilbur (Norma) Bontrager, of Dalton, Wisconsin, and Vernon (Sara) Bontrager, of Markesan, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Marvin was a farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, and all day on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Norman Mast residence, 1055 W. C.R. 700S, Wolcottville.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Joas Lambright and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Clearspring Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.