LAPINE, Ore. — Lonnie S. Geisinger, 69, of LaPine, Oregon, died on Oct. 26, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1951, to Hubert and Anna Reinig Geisinger.
Lonnie was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. and served in Vietnam.
Lonnie is survived by his mother, Anna Geisinger, of LaPine, Oregon; his three daughters; and grandchildren.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Geisinger; and brothers, Larry Geisinger and Jerry Geisinger.
