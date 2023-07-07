KENDALLVILLE — John Michael Dean Sr., age 65, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on July 3, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
John was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Sept. 25, 1957, son of the late Clarence Maurice Dean and Mary Helen (Cook) Dean.
The Dean family moved to this area in 1964, and John graduated from West Noble High School in 1977, with perfect attendance.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army.
John was employed for many years with Silgan Plastics in Ligonier.
He was a simple man who cared deeply for his family and friends.
Survivors include his sons, Robert Dean, of Kendallville and John and Barbara Dean, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Madison Dean, Jayla Dean, Korbin Dean, James Michael and Katherine Michael; sisters, Patricia “Pat” Fields, of Clinton, Indiana, Betty Teague, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Dorothy Vanhook and her boyfriend, Tom Spurley, of Syracuse, Indiana, and Peggy Dean, of Kendallville; brothers, Jack and Minnie Dean, of Kendallville and Donald and Patricia “Tish” Dean, of Kendallville; sister-in-law, Peggy Dean, of Kendallville; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Helen Dean; sisters, Rose Dean, Mary Leturgez and Margaret Dean; and brothers, Clarence Dean Jr., James Dean, Richard Dean and Robert Dean.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. No funeral service will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.