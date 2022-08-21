ALBION — Albert "Duane" Guthrie, 88, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Duane was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Dale and Mabel (Addis) Guthrie.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He lived most of his adult life in Albion.
Duane retired from the U.S. Postal Service, after 37 years, as a rural mail carrier.
On Aug. 4, 1956, in Kendallville, Indiana, he married Beverly Nichols. She preceded him in death on March 20, 2020.
Duane will be remembered as a giving, charitable man, true to his faith — a real prayer warrior.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and attending his grandkids sporting events. Duane also volunteered for many years at the Central Noble Food Pantry in Albion.
Survivors include his children, Becky (Ray) Smith, of Columbia City, Deb (Toby) Rice, of Albion, Brian (Tammy) Guthrie, of Fort Wayne and Shelby (Tim) Kiebel, of Albion. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Guthrie, of Kendallville; and sister, Linda Lou (Jim) McCoy, of Albion.
In addition to his wife, Beverly; he was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, George "Lynn" Guthrie.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion; with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Brian Beall will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
Duane will be laid to rest next to his wife at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. Contributions in his memory may be directed to the Central Noble Food Pantry.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
