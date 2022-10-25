Dennis Eugene Davis, 68, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 5:30 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury, is handling arrangements.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 2:49 am
