PLEASANT LAKE — Liticia C. “Tish” Claudy, 84, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
She was born on June 28, 1936, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Carl and Zolah (Ruble) Ludeman.
Liticia graduated from Manual High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, and went on to Beauty School.
She married Kenneth John Claudy on April 7, 1956.
Liticia worked several different places as a beautician. She also was the activity director at Angola Nursing Home and volunteered for Cameron Hospice and Home Health.
She was a member of Salem Center Presbyterian Church and Salem Lamplights Homemaker’s Circle.
Surviving are her sons, Aaron Kent (Tatiana) Claudy, of Pleasant Lake, Brett Wade Claudy, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Cyril (Kyong son “Sonny”) Claudy, of Angola and Zara Daniel (Audrey) Claudy, of Hudson; and sister, Kathy (David) Hopkins, of Franklin. Also surviving are her six grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and one great-niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth John Claudy, on Jan. 27, 2011; brother, Paul Ludeman; and sister, Phyllis Griffey.
There will be no services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life held in June 2021.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.