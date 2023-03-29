LAGRANGE — Henry C. Zook, 87, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Majestic Care Nursing Home in Goshen.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1935, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Henry C. and Clara (Cook) Zook.
On Dec. 30, 1955, in Nappanee, Indiana, he married Barbara L. Lantz. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2018.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958.
He retired as a supervisor at Selmer Company in Elkhart after 32 years.
Also surviving are two daughters, Belinda Zook, of Avilla and Penny (Ab) Bryant, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a son, Mike Zook, of Kendallville and his wife, Tracy Zook, of Goshen; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by eight sisters, Henrietta Grocke, Beverly Baer, Alice Gaerte, Bette McNeal, Edna Eberhart, Barbara Friend, Rose Cavinder and Sandra Karmolinski; and a brother, Raymond Zook.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Keith Perry officiating.
Burial will be at Shore Mennonite Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Calling is on Friday, March 31, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Share a memory or condolence at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
