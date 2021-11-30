FREMONT — Dennis “Denny” Friedel, age 67, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away at 7:16 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.
Mr. Friedel was employed for many years as a machinist in the area.
Dennis W. Friedel was born on Feb. 17, 1954, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Harold Owen and Evelyn Luella (Towers) Friedel.
Survivors include one daughter, Kelly (Shane) Baker, of Fremont; one son, Matt Friedel, of Angola, Indiana; five grandchildren; and three sisters, Sara Jane Sweet, Peggy Bishop, and Michelle R. “Mitzi” Gary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Benjamin Friedel; one sister, Susan Friedel; three brothers, Larry, Eric and Randolph Friedel; and his former spouse, Janet Orick.
A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Fire Hall, with a memorial service and time of sharing beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Interment has taken place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.
