ROME CITY — Mary Sharlotte (Eagleson) Tackett, age 81, died at home on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Tackett was born in Stroh on Jan. 12, 1941, to Rollin Thurlow and Mary (Emerick) Eagleson. They preceded her in death.
She married Joe Tackett on Oct. 16, 1965 in Brimfield and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2009.
She was a leader in the Girl Scouts of America organization for her daughters. As an only child, she always wanted a large family and dedicated all of her time to loving her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include: two daughters, Sheila and Tony Musser of Rome City, and Mary and Dion Ridenour of Angola; four grandchildren, Joseph and Kassi Vanderpool of Kendallville, Felicia and Derek Steel of Rome City, Tasha and Dirk Mann of Kendallville, and Stephanie and RJ Norton of Kendallville; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral services will both be held at Bethel Christian Baptist Church, west of Kendallville on U.S. 6. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the church.
Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Casket bearers will be Derek Steel, RJ Norton, Myron Lehman, Dirk Campbell, Kody Wyatt, Bill Woody, Michael Woody and Joe Mock.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is in charge of arrangements.
