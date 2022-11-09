PEORIA, Ariz. — Steven F. Ulm Sr., passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Peoria, Arizona.
He was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Aug. 30, 1947, to Francis Clark and Marvel (Kutzner) Ulm.
Steven married Janice (Bolen) Ulm on April 19, 1969, in Auburn, Indiana.
He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1965. He later graduated from Taylor University in 1969, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.
Steven worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools at Northwood Middle School for 33 years. He was also the Track & Cross Country coach for 18 of those years.
He worked as a licensed electrician for more than 40 years. Steven spent several of his retirement years working at Home Depot in Auburn.
He was an avid baseball fan. He loved to support his boys, their friends, and all their grandkids in all their activities.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Janice Ulm, of Peoria, Arizona; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve Jr., and Ann Ulm of O’Fallon, Missouri, and their children, Brandon and Ryan; John and Becky Ulm, of Gilbert, Arizona, and their children, Bryce and Mason; and Jason and Kelly Ulm, of Westfield, Indiana, and their children, Lauren, Alex, Claire, Nora, and Isaac; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Ron Baker, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and nephew, Nick and Christina Baker.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn IN 46706.
A memorial service will be held immediately following the gathering at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements in Indiana, have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
