ORLAND — Diann Marie Baxter, 73, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1947, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Robert Edwin and Lillian Teresa (Nitz) Light.
She graduated from Reeths Puffer High School in Muskegon, Michigan.
Diann married Carl James Baxter on April 7, 1967.
She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She enjoyed watching old movies and crafting. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Carl James Baxter, of Orland; daughters, Theresa L. Baxter, of Muskegon, Michigan, and Barbara M. Baxter, of Rome City, Indiana; brother, Daniel (Joyce) Light, of Muskegon, Michigan; and brother-in-law, Al Johnson, of Muskegon, Michigan. Also surviving are her three grandchildren, Robert Baxter, Julian Nolan and Madison Nolan; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three daughters, Jennifer Baxter, Julie Baxter and Heidi Baxter; grandson, Jacob Baxter; and her sister, Judith Johnson.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
