KENDALLVILLE — Nannie J. Eminger, 60, of Kendallville died Monday, June 21, 2021, at 6:35 a.m. at her residence
She was born Dec. 18, 1960, in Hindman, Kentucky, to Thorton “Cotton” and Bonnie (Ritchie) Combs.
She married Brent L. Eminger on Jan. 26, 2002, in New Freedom Baptist Church in LaGrange. He survives in Kendallville.
Mrs. Eminger had lived in the area most of her life.
Also surviving are a daughter, Rachel L. Rhoades of Kendallville; a son, Richard Matthew Rhoades of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Gage Godsey, Rylie Brenn Osbun, Taylor Kay Slone, Caleb Perkins and Layna Godsey; eight sisters, Janice Ramey of Stroh, Sue (James) Messer of Rome City, Elmira Shepherd of Wolcottville, Fay (Larry) Anglemyer of Wolcottville, Shelby Vanhoozer of LaGrange, Retha (Austin) Godsey of Stroh, Linda (William) Conley of LaGrange, and April Combs of Wolcottville; a sister-in-law, Nannie Sue Combs of Stroh; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thorton Combs; her mother, Bonnie Bloomer; her stepfather, Charlie Bloomer; a grandson, Ralph Elliot Slone; a brother, Astor Combs; her father-in-law, Gerald C. “Buck” Eminger and her mother-in-law, Marian Maxine Eminger.
Funeral services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Destiny Family of Faith, 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville, with Pastor Larry Anglemyer of Kelly Street Baptist Church officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Mary Jo Levi, Sonya Shipe and Richard Matthew Rhoades. Active pallbearers are Peggy Miller, Sherri Miller, Gage Godsey, Marcus Godsey, Brian Eminger, and Kyle Inzer (standing in for Matthew).
Burial will follow in Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Nannie’s funeral service on Monday will also livestream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 1 p.m., for those unable to attend in person.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
