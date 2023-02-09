HUNTERTOWN — Debra Kay Madden Carnahan, 65, passed away at home after a battle with cancer, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home in Huntertown, Indiana.
She was the youngest daughter born to Loren Alan and Wilma Chris (Daub) Madden on March 11, 1957, in Auburn, Indiana.
She was a member of St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Auburn.
She married Gregory Alan Carnahan on May 22, 1976, and he survives in Huntertown.
Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Kelly Kay Carnahan-Oberg and her husband, Christopher, of South Bend, Indiana, Kristen Madden Carnahan-Wilson and her husband, Christopher, of Noblesville, Indiana, Alexander Gregory Carnahan and his wife, Desirae, of Boerne, Texas, and Regan Olga Diane Carnahan, of Anderson, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Jackson Andrew Carnahan, Jacob Alan Carnahan, Logan Christopher Carnahan, Paige Marie Wilson, Brooke Elizabeth Wilson, Collin Dean Wilson, Ian David Wilson, Mason Gregory Carnahan and Watson Ray Carnahan; sister, Diane Sue Madden Jernigan and her husband, Roger, of Auburn, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Linda Madden, of Auburn, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Wayne Alan Madden.
A memorial service will take place at noon on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at St. Andrew
Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 316 W. 4th St., Auburn, with the Rev. Adam Reasner officiating.
A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 316 W. 4th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
