CROMWELL — Billy Frank Landrum, age 73, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at home.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1950, the son of Daniel Hermon and Rena Eugene (Adcock) Landrum in Magee, Mississippi.
Billy served his country honorably in the United States Army for 17 years, achieving the rank of E-6. He was a sniper in Vietnam, and also served on the military honors detail.
After his time in the service, he lived an interesting life to say the least, from working in the oil fields, as a carpenter, a long haul truck driver, and a bull rider. Billy was a real character. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved to barter! It wasn’t any surprise when he once managed to trade five goats for an Arabian thoroughbred horse. True story. … On March 17, 2000, he married his last wife, and the love of his life, Rebecca Coplin, at a surprise wedding.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Rebecca Landrum, of Cromwell; five children, Christie, Daniel, Jim (Kaylene), Chris (Jack) and Rachel (Tony); 13 grandchildren; 3.5 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Hazel Cummings, Betty Jones and Pauline Anderson.
Family and friends will be received from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Funeral honors will be rendered at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family ℅ Yeager Funeral Home.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.