HAGERSTOWN — "Death is no stranger to Joann Weber. She came face-to-face with it at the deaths of her two husbands, and three adult children, and she encounters it often in her work as a Reid Hospital hospice volunteer." — Pam Tharp
Dorothy Joann Weber 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center, New Castle, Indiana.
One of 11 children, Joann was born to Ira S. and Helen (Gay) Schlotterback, on Feb. 3, 1929.
She was married to Dwight Lawson, then later to Vaughn Weber, both deceased.
Baptized in 1946, at Merriam Christian Chapel, Joann continued her walk with God, through her Christian faith, as a member of New Testament Church of Christ in Hagerstown. Joann's best advice to family and friends was, "Don't work on Sunday. It is a day of rest."
Joann was retired from Dana Corporation, employed first at the plant in Hagerstown, then transferring to Richmond when the Hagerstown plant closed.
She was a Reid Hospice volunteer, with more than 1,100 hours of service. Joann was the oldest active, licensed beautician in the State of Indiana.
She enjoyed mushroom hunting, being outdoors, volunteering, including being a long-time 4-H Leader; but, most of all Joann enjoyed her family, including several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three children, Steve (Bernie) Lawson, Kathy Krider and John (Marla) Lawson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Jim) Norris and Sandra (Dick) Goldner; and, brother, Terry (Mary) Schlotterback.
In addition to her parents and spouses, Joann was preceded in death by two sons, Kim and Tony Lawson; a daughter, Gloria Lawson; sisters, Louella Kissinger and Cholene Anderson; and, brothers, Sterle, Tom, Rodger, Kent and Ira S. Schlotterback.
Private graveside services will take place at a later date, at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to New Testament Church, 752 W. Main St., Hagerstown, Indiana.
Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com.
