BUTLER — Darrell Eugene Hulbert, 73, of Butler, Indiana, passed peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
He was born on June 1, 1948, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Elmer and Cleo (Scott) Hulbert.
Darrell graduated from Hamilton High School in 1967, and had attended some classes at Ivy Tech.
Darrell married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Kay Derrow, on Jan. 19, 1969, in Butler.
Darrell served his country in the Army during Vietnam. He was also a member of the VFW in Butler.
Darrell was retired from Foamex of Fort Wayne.
Darrell was a devoted husband, loving father and gentle grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed his family time, hunting and fishing.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Cynthia Kay Hulbert; daughters, Tina (Charles) Compton, of Butler and Antoinette “Toni” (Mike) Scranton, of Hicksville; granddaughters, Melody (Gabe) Helmke, of Butler, Starr (Collin Langford) Compton, of Fort Wayne, Tristan (Nikki) Scranton, of Hicksville and Piper Stafford of Hicksville; and five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emerson, Aiden, Ember and Aspen; brothers, Lloyd (Vivian) Hulbert, of Pleasant Lake, Ronald (Charmaine) Hulbert, of Butler and Rick (Rodell) Rickerd, of Fremont; and many nephews and nieces.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Tyson Eugene Stafford; seven brothers; and six sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway St., Butler, with calling one hour prior to the services.
Calling is also from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Darrell will be laid to rest at Lost Creek Cemetery with Military Honors in Hicksville, Ohio.
Preferred memorials are to Veteran Endowment Fund Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler and Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.