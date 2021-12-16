Jerry Jones, age 53, of Albion, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Arrangements entrusted to Harper Funeral Home - Albion Chapel.
Windy with rain showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 16, 2021 @ 12:23 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.