Johnnie Ray Carmichael, age 96, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Greystone in Fort Wayne.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: March 18, 2022 @ 2:16 am
