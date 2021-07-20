Charles Edward Hampshire of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Hampshire on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a social gathering to begin at 10 a.m., at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, IN 46703. The church is located on the southwest corner of S.R. 827 and C.R. 200 N.
There will be a meal at the church following the celebration, that all are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.