Robert Shank May 5, 2020

Robert L. "Bob" Shank, 81, of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
