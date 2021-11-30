FORT WAYNE — Marcia A. Kline, 85, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Born on April 29, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (nee Travelbee) Jacobs.
She is survived by her sons, Steven (Marie) Kline and Douglas (Lara) Kline, all of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Kline; son and daughter-in-law, Allen (Susan) Kline; and sister, Judy Young.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, Albion.
Memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com for the Kline family.
