Irene Poynter
COLUMBIA CITY — Irene J. Poynter, age 89, of Columbia City, Indiana, and formerly a longtime Elwood resident, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters at her home on Big Lake in Noble County.
She was born March 29, 1932, in Harodsberg, Kentucky, the daughter of Clayton and Ressie (Bottom) Anderson.
Irene was a 1950 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.
She married the love of her life, Harry L. Poynter Jr. on Jan. 21, 1951, and they shared more than 33 years of marriage together, before his passing in 1984.
Irene last worked at Dickey Nursing Home as a Qualified Medical Assistant for many years. She also formerly worked at the Alexandria Farm Bureau Co-Op with Harry Sr., and her husband, Harry Jr.; and later in Elwood.
Irene was a former member of First Presbyterian Church in Elwood, and recently attended the Born Church in Marion with her daughter.
She was known for being extremely active for her age. Irene was a member of the Widowers Club; active in a euchre card club; formerly bowled at Wells Lanes in Elwood; and especially enjoyed mowing her yard on her riding mower. Irene was an excellent seamstress, who enjoyed sewing and making clothes and special dresses. She also enjoyed traveling with the AARP Travel Club; had taken a wonderful trip to Ireland; and enjoyed numerous memorable cruises with good friends. Irene loved gardening, working with flowers, and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.
She currently lived in the lake home on Big Lake, which was built with her husband, Harry, on property that has been in her family for generations. Irene’s life was centered around family, God, and pride in her country. She will be dearly missed.
Irene’s family legacy includes five daughters, Cindy (Kenny) Myers, of Elwood, Pam (Red) Davis, of Anderson, Jenny (Greg) Reed, of Marion, Julie (David) Howell, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and Debbie (Bobby) Lewellen, of Arcadia; brother, Thomas Anderson, of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild and another expected soon; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Sally Bordeau; and special lifelong friend, Aggie Millspaugh.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton Anderson and Ressie Dailey; husband, Harry Poynter Jr.; five siblings, Louise Browning, Kenneth Anderson, Warren Anderson, Bill Gingrich and Colleen Anderson; and stepfather, Harry Dailey.
A funeral service celebrating Irene’s life, will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood, with Pastor Chuck Vernon, of Born Church officiating.
Entombment will follow at Elwood City Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday.
Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are appreciated.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.
