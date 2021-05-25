ANGOLA — Robert “Bob” Harvey Omstead, 73, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana. His parents were Dr. Milton and Joy Lee (Tryon) Omstead.
He married Patricia McKee Roth on June 4, 1973.
Bob was an Indiana State Trooper from 1971-2003, when he retired. He then worked for the Indiana State Police as a civilian in their legal department, retiring in 2013.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Omstead, of Angola, Indiana; son, Jon Omstead, of South Bend, Indiana, and brother, Fielding (Pam) Dickey, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Omstead; and sister, Sally Wright.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
