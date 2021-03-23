DECATUR — Rosie E. Kopplin, 77, of Decatur, Indiana, died on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Ossian Health Care in Ossian, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Adams County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Samuel E. Eicher and the late Emily E. (Schwartz) Eicher.
Rosie was united in marriage to Walter Kopplin on May 13, 1977, in Auburn, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 1996.
Rosie worked at Magnavox in Columbia City for 17 years, prior to working at Driggs as a Production Worker. She retired in 2008.
She was a member of Cornerstone Community Church in Decatur, Eagles Lodge Aerie #2653 Auxiliary in Decatur and American Legion Post 43 — Auxiliary in Decatur.
Rosie enjoyed crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles and also made Scrubbies for the kitchen.
Survivors include six brothers, Samuel E. (Barbara Rose) Eicher Jr., of Grabill, Indiana, Joe E. (Margaret) Eicher, of Grabill, Indiana, Jacob E. (Nina) Eicher, of Sumterville, Florida, Benjamin E. (Betty) Eicherm of Topeka, Indiana, Reuben E. (Leann) Eicher, of Quincy, Michigan, and Amos E. (Edna) Eicher, of Kingston, Wisconsin; three sisters, Malinda Brandenberger, of Shipshewana, Indiana, Clara Hart, of Monroeville, Indiana, and Mary Everidge of Decatur, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Melvin Eicher; four sisters, Betty Steury, Emma Schwartz, Ruth Schwartz and Verena Schrock.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor Ken Hogg officiating.
Interment will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Preferred Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.